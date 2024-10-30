Hajj packages announced with reduced costs
The government has announced two hajj packages for 2025 reducing the costs significantly.
This year the government fixed Tk 4,78,241 as minimum cost under package one, Tk 1,00,598 less than the previous years and Tk 5,75,680 under package two for pilgrims, said religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain at a press briefing on Thursday.
Intending pilgrims have to pay Tk 4,83,156 under private management, he said adding that private agencies can announce special packages for performing hajj.
Hajj-2025 will be held on the 9th day of Zilhaj (5 June) depending on moon sighting.
A total of 1,27,198 pilgrims will perform Hajj next year like the previous year.
In 2024, the government set Tk 5,78,840 as minimum cost under general package, and Tk 9,36,320 under the special package for Hajj under government management.
The primary registration for hajj began from 1 September and will continue till 30 November under government and private managements.