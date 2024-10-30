Hajj packages announced with reduced costs

Hajj-2025 will be held on the 9th day of Zilhaj (5 June) depending on moon sighting.

A total of 1,27,198 pilgrims will perform Hajj next year like the previous year.

In 2024, the government set Tk 5,78,840 as minimum cost under general package, and Tk 9,36,320 under the special package for Hajj under government management.

The primary registration for hajj began from 1 September and will continue till 30 November under government and private managements.