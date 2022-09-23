Bangladesh working to make 25 March as Int’l Genocide Day: Momen

The foreign minister made the remark through a video message at an international seminar ‘Remember and Recognise: The Case of Bangladesh Genocide of 1971’ which was held at the Human Rights Museum, Winipeg in Canada on Wednesday, according to a press release received on Thursday.
The High Commission for Bangladesh in Canada and the Bangabandhu Centre for Bangladesh Studies (BCBS) in Canada, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh, Genocide Studies Centre, University of Dhaka, Refugees Resilience Centre and Rotary Club Canada jointly organised the daylong seminar on remembering and recognition of the case of Bangladesh Genocide.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen spoke from New York virtually as a special guest while Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Khalilur Rahman and BCBS chief patron in Canada Kawser Ahmed gave introductory remarks.
Some members of the victim families of the Genocide also spoke at the Seminar.
Professor Nuzhat Chowdhury described the abduction of her father Alim Chowdhury by collaborators of Pakistan military, the Rajakars, and his subsequent brutal killing just before the independence of Bangladesh.
She explained the international politics behind the dilemma of getting Bangladesh Genocide recognised and urged for end to such realpolitik.
Towheed Reza Noor, son of Sirajuddin Hossain, described his father’s abduction and killing. Martyr Sirajuddin Hossain was a prominent journalist.
He described how the Bengali intellectuals were made victim of genocide committed by Pakistani military.