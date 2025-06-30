Misleading reports about Prothom Alo create confusion

The Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) has stated that confusion has arisen over information involving various media outlets—including Prothom Alo—in a study on news retractions, and that not all retracted reports should necessarily be categorised as misinformation.

In a statement, issued on Sunday, the PIB stated that some media outlets published incomplete and unclear reports about the study, contributing to the confusion.

At a seminar held on Saturday at the PIB auditorium, titled “Recent Nature and Trends of Misinformation in Bangladesh’s Media”, Mamun-or-Rashid, a consultant of an ICT Division project and the lead researcher conducting the study on behalf of the PIB, presented preliminary findings.

According to a portion of his presentation, Prothom Alo retracted the highest number of false reports in a six-month period—a total of 121—followed by bdnews24.com, Jugantor, and Samakal. However, the accompanying slide contradicted the spoken summary, listing Kalbela in second place, Ittefaq third, and Jugantor fourth.