Bangladesh’s roads: 66 lives lost, 104 people permanently disabled on average every day

Zahidul Alam, from Boalkhali in Chattogram, was working in Oman. He returned to Bangladesh on leave in August 2024. On 4 September, a motorcycle accident left his arms and legs fractured. His jaw was damaged, three teeth were broken, and he sustained a serious head injury.

He received prolonged treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital and later at Evercare Hospital Chattogram. Although his life was saved, he could not escape permanent disability.

Zahidul, 28, is now receiving treatment in Bengaluru, India. Speaking to Prothom Alo by phone from Bengaluru last Tuesday, he said he had exhausted all his savings.

He has already spent Tk 6.5 million on treatment and had to borrow money to cover the costs. He has not been able to return abroad and fears he never will. He said he had undergone eight operations on his leg, which had developed gangrene several times.

Like Zahidul, many people injured in road accidents are forced to endure lives of hardship. A large proportion of the injured are young people and working-age adults. The consequences also affect their families.

Another road accident victim is Md Sajib, from Rupganj in Narayanganj. He was involved in a motorcycle accident on the Dhaka–Mawa Expressway in 2021. His left leg was broken, and he sustained injuries to various parts of his body.