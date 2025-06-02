12-kg LPG cylinder price drops by Tk 28
The price of 12-kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has been slashed by Tk 28 to Tk 1,403 at consumer level.
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price, which will be effective from 6:00pm on Monday. The 12-kg LPG cylinder price was Tk 1,431 in May.
BERC chairman Jalal Ahmed announced the new price at a press conference today, Monday.
As per the new BERC rate, the price of LPG from private companies has been fixed at Tk 116.94 per kg including VAT (value added tax), which was Tk 116.94 last month.
Meanwhile, the price of LPG provided by the government companies has not been changed from the previous price of Tk 825. Besides, the price of LPG (auto gas) used in cars has dropped to Tk 64.3 from Tk 65.57.
The BERC has been adjusting the LPG prices every month since 2021. Propane and butane, two key ingredients of LPG, are imported from different countries.
Saudi Arabian company Aramco publishes the prices of these two components of LPG every month. This is known as Saudi Cargo Price (CP). BERC adjusts LPG prices in the country based on this Saudi CP base price.