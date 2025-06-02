12-kg LPG cylinder price drops by Tk 28

The price of 12-kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has been slashed by Tk 28 to Tk 1,403 at consumer level.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price, which will be effective from 6:00pm on Monday. The 12-kg LPG cylinder price was Tk 1,431 in May.

BERC chairman Jalal Ahmed announced the new price at a press conference today, Monday.

As per the new BERC rate, the price of LPG from private companies has been fixed at Tk 116.94 per kg including VAT (value added tax), which was Tk 116.94 last month.