India blocks 4 Bangladeshi TV channels on YouTube

YouTube has restricted access to at least four Bangladeshi television channels in India following a takedown request from the Indian government, citing concerns related to national security and public order, according to Dismislab, an independent factchecking site.

The channels are—Jamuna TV, Ekattor TV, BanglaVision, and Mohona TV.

When accessed from an Indian geo-location, the channels display a message stating: “This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.”

The channels remained inaccessible at the time of publishing this report.

Jamuna TV confirmed to receiving an official notice from YouTube to Dismislab stating that the channel had been blocked in India following a government request. The notice added that all future uploads on the channel would also be restricted from Indian viewers.

“We received an order from the government related to national security or public order regarding your content… Future uploads on this channel will also be blocked,” the notice from YouTube said.