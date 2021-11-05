Fuel price hike ‘illogical’: Jatiya Party

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Thursday alleged that the government has enhanced the fuel price 'illogically' as it will increase the costs of living further, reports UNB.

"Fuel prices have been hiked irrationally. If the fuel prices go up, the costs of production and transportation of goods will increase," he said.

GM Quader, also the leader of the opposition in parliament, said people's lives have already become unbearable due to the rise in commodity prices. "As the prices of fuel rise, people's lives will now become more miserable."