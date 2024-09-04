Nationwide 'Shaheedi March' tomorrow in honour of martyrs

Tomorrow marks one month since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime, and the Anti-discrimination Student Movement has announced a nationwide event titled 'Shaheedi March' to honour the martyrs of the uprising.

The central march will begin at 3:00pm on Thursday from the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University.

The event aims to mobilize students and the public across the country in a show of solidarity and remembrance.

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, made the announcement at a press conference held at the TSC auditorium of Dhaka University on Wednesday at 1:00pm.

He called on students to actively participate in the march to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the movement.