Bangladesh

One month since fall of Hasina govt

Nationwide 'Shaheedi March' tomorrow in honour of martyrs

UNB
Students and job aspirants have been launching anti-quota movement since 1 JulyProthom Alo file photo

Tomorrow marks one month since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime, and the Anti-discrimination Student Movement has announced a nationwide event titled 'Shaheedi March' to honour the martyrs of the uprising.

The central march will begin at 3:00pm on Thursday from the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University.

The event aims to mobilize students and the public across the country in a show of solidarity and remembrance.

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, made the announcement at a press conference held at the TSC auditorium of Dhaka University on Wednesday at 1:00pm.

He called on students to actively participate in the march to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the movement.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh