Fully equipped ambulance worth Tk 15m lies idle at RMCH

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani told Prothom Alo that the ambulance was given or bought and placed in the hospital.

He said that the vehicle was not supplied on the basis of any local demand.

He said, if a patient is carried by the ambulance anywhere, a physician skilled in ICU management and trained nurses should also be provided so that they can ensure health service inside the ambulance like a hospital. Asked if such personnel had been sought, he said this was always being sought, but to no avail.

He said that even the ICU ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital had not been given approval as yet. They run it themselves. No personnel was being provided for the purpose as their was no ICU in the organogram.

According to hospital authorities, the former director of the hospital had written to the ministry seeking personnel after receiving the ambulance. His letter was not answered.

Rajshahi Sadar MP Fazle Hossain Badsha, president of the hospital's management committee, told Prothom Alo that he could not pay attention to the specialised ambulance as he was busy with Covid patients. He said, he would look into the matter.