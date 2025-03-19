CA stresses starting police preparations for holding peaceful polls
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to take initiatives from now on regarding police's preparations and works for holding peaceful elections.
He came up with the directives at a meeting with Home Adviser Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and officials concerned at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.
The chief adviser joined a meeting with field level police officers on 17 March. On that day, the officers informed him of their advantages and disadvantages.
The today's meeting was held on what could be done to resolve these problems, said a press release issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.
During the meeting, Prof Yunus also issued a set of directives for the welfare of the police officers working at the grassroots level.
He ordered to take immediate measures in considering the issue of lifting the existing ceiling on risk allowance, taking steps to procure 364 new pickups and 140 prisoner vans for police, disbursing funds for ongoing construction projects of the police whose work is less than 70 per cent complete, disbursing funds for acquiring land for 65 police stations located in rented buildings and considering the issue of interest-free loans for buying motorcycles for SI and ASI level officers.
The chief adviser said district police should be classified based on their performance and steps should be taken to improve the performance of those having relatively low performance.