CA stresses starting police preparations for holding peaceful polls

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to take initiatives from now on regarding police's preparations and works for holding peaceful elections.

He came up with the directives at a meeting with Home Adviser Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and officials concerned at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

The chief adviser joined a meeting with field level police officers on 17 March. On that day, the officers informed him of their advantages and disadvantages.

The today's meeting was held on what could be done to resolve these problems, said a press release issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

During the meeting, Prof Yunus also issued a set of directives for the welfare of the police officers working at the grassroots level.