Dr Muhammad Yunus to hold meetings to forge national unity
Chief adviser of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus has initiated a move to forge national unity.
He will meet the student leaders with this objective today, Tuesday.
The chief adviser will have a dialogue with leaders of the political parties tomorrow, Wednesday. And the day after tomorrow, Thursday he will have a dialogue with religious leaders.
Press secretary to the chief adviser, Shafiqul Alam, made the disclosure of the decision at a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital today, Tuesday.