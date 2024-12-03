Bangladesh

Dr Muhammad Yunus to hold meetings to forge national unity

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Dr Muhammad Yunus

Chief adviser of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus has initiated a move to forge national unity.

He will meet the student leaders with this objective today, Tuesday.

The chief adviser will have a dialogue with leaders of the political parties tomorrow, Wednesday. And the day after tomorrow, Thursday he will have a dialogue with religious leaders.

Press secretary to the chief adviser, Shafiqul Alam, made the disclosure of the decision at a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital today, Tuesday.

