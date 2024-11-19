How far has Yunus administration managed to restore public confidence

The Bangladeshi icon of fascism fled the country at noon of 5 August, marked by the student-mass upsurge. Certain relief from the tensions has not yet returned to society as yet, neither has the confidence in political life come back.

Otherwise, how would the entire country be jolted by the threats issued via ‘leaked’ telephone conversations of fascist ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina apparently speaking from New Delhi? Why would the administration panic or people get tense?

Perhaps time has arrived to evaluate how far the country’s people secured freedom from tribal rule of the Awami League regime, and then found access to equitable opportunities and whether they are receiving required services from the public servants.

If we try to objectively discuss what the administration of Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus has been able to do in the past 100 days since its assumption of office on 8 August, a section of people may tend to say, ‘In that case, there was higher level of discipline in society during the rule of Sheikh Hasina’.