Fulfilling people’s desire a big challenge for interim govt

Finally, the interim government is focused on establishing a system for holding credible polls after three national elections marred by irregularities. The task is far larger than overhauling the election commission. Yunus himself underlined that the work of five of the six commissions announced on 11 September are “essential for a free and fair election”.

The public administration, police and judiciary all play an important role in organising and managing elections in Bangladesh; the senior bureaucrats known as deputy commissioners, for example, usually act as returning officers who oversee all polling activity in a particular constituency. It was in large part through her control of these institutions, combined with her 2011 abolition of the constitutional clause providing for a caretaker government, that Hasina was able to stage-manage three successive votes. Ensuring credible polls in the future will therefore require the interim government to succeed in pursuing its broader political reform agenda.

That said, a new election commission comprising respected, non-partisan figures will be essential for building confidence in the electoral process. On 5 September, all five commission members resigned, saying they could not meet the constitutional requirement to hold an election within 90 days of parliament being dissolved. The outgoing members proposed several reforms, including proportional representation and the reintroduction of a neutral caretaker government. The interim government is expected to name their replacements in the coming months, while the commission on electoral reform is likely to propose changes to the body’s powers and responsibilities. The interim government has also said it will review the voter list.

A key issue is whether to retain first-past-the-post voting, which critics say has contributed to Bangladesh’s toxic politics by creating what is in effect a two-party system. Shifting to proportional representation, they argue, would create space for more political parties. “We need a system that reflects the will of the people”, said a student leader.

Not surprisingly, with the AL in the doldrums, the country’s other main party, the BNP, is strongly opposed to the idea, as proportional representation could deny it a parliamentary majority. But analysts said they believed the BNP could be forced to accept the change. “Yes, the BNP will be the big loser, but it would be suicidal for them to go against it”, one said. “It’s a new ballgame and the best thing they can do is reinvent themselves”. How a proportional representation system could be designed in time for the next election is unclear, however, as it would seemingly require amending the constitution.