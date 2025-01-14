Govt, political parties to decide election time: UN envoy

While talking to the media after the meeting, Lewis noted that the UN is interested in providing technical assistance for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“Today we also met with the election commission. We will provide assistance as per the requirements of the commission. Our needs assessment delegation will work towards this end,” she said.

The UN delegation is scheduled to visit Chattogram on Wednesday and engage with different stakeholders, including political parties, civil society representatives, and experts. They will submit a report upon completion of their assessment.