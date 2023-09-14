EU parliament urges govt to quash Adilur’s sentence

The European Parliament members deplored the prison sentence against Odhikar secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and its director ASM Nasiruddin Elan.

In a resolution passed on Thursday, they urged the government to immediately and unconditionally quash the sentence and reinstate the registration of Odhikar, and to ensure that civil society organisations can access approved foreign grants.

The resolution noted that leading human rights organisation Odhikar has faced over a decade of harassment and criminalisation, including being deregistered as an NGO.

Its leaders – Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan – faced trumped-up criminal charges, with a ruling delivered on Thursday, while the failure to follow due process in the case triggered widespread condemnation.