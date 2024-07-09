Quota reinstatement: Hearing on petition of two DU students against verdict tomorrow

Tomorrow, Wednesday has been set for hearing the petition of two Dhaka University students against the High Court verdict restoring the quota system.

The hearing will be held at the Appellate Division.

The Chamber judge of the Appellate Division, Md Ashfaqul Islam issued an order in this regard today, Tuesday.

Earlier, two students appealed to the chamber court of the Appellate Division seeking permission of the affidavit for filing the petition today.

The chamber court of the Appellate Division allowed for doing an affidavit.

After the permission, the petition is filed against the High Court verdict, which is placed at the chamber court for hearing.