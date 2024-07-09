Quota reinstatement: Hearing on petition of two DU students against verdict tomorrow
Tomorrow, Wednesday has been set for hearing the petition of two Dhaka University students against the High Court verdict restoring the quota system.
The hearing will be held at the Appellate Division.
The Chamber judge of the Appellate Division, Md Ashfaqul Islam issued an order in this regard today, Tuesday.
Earlier, two students appealed to the chamber court of the Appellate Division seeking permission of the affidavit for filing the petition today.
The chamber court of the Appellate Division allowed for doing an affidavit.
After the permission, the petition is filed against the High Court verdict, which is placed at the chamber court for hearing.
Two students are Al Sadi Bhuiyan, a student of the anthropology department and Dhaka University Journalist Association president and Urdu department student Ahnaf Saeed Khan.
Senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Haque stood for hearing on behalf of two students in the court. Lawyer M Harunor Rashid Khan accompanied him.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Harunor Rashid Khan said, "Two students filed the petition seeking stay of the High Court verdict. The chamber court has set for hearing tomorrow at the full bench of the Appellate Division."
On 4 October 2018, the public administration ministry issued a circular canceling the quota from nine grade to 13th grade (Class I and II) in government jobs.
However, in 2021, seven children of freedom fighters including Ohidul Islam filed a writ with the High Court challenging the abolition of the freedom fighters' quota for government jobs.
The High Court issued a rule over the primary hearing of the writ on 6 December 2021. The rule sought explanation about showing disrespect due to freedom fighters and non-compliance of the High Court and the Appellate Division orders.
After the final hearing, the High Court declared the rule 'absolute' on 5 June.
Seeking the stay of the High Court verdict, the state filed a petition, which was placed for hearing in the full bench of the Appellate Division via the chamber court. As the writ petitioner sought time, the Appellate Division ordered "not today" (4 July). Moreover, the state was asked to file a regular leave to appeal. In such a situation, two students today filed the petition against the High Court verdict.