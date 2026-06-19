Police return to dark blue and khaki uniform, metropolis to adopt light olive

The government has changed the colour of the police uniform. According to the new decision, the police shirt will be dark blue, the metropolitan police shirt will be light olive, and the trousers will be khaki.

The Police Headquarters issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.

The notification stated that by virtue of the powers conferred by Section 12 of the Police Act, 1861, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), with the approval of the government, has amended the Police Dress Rules, 2025. Through this amendment, the previous regulations regarding the fabric and colour of the police uniform have been altered.