BNM, BSP to secure EC registration as political party

Any objections regarding their registration can be filed with the commission until 26 July. Later, the commission will address the objections and make a final decision in this regard.

Only registered political parties are allowed to contest in elections using their respective party symbols.

A total of 93 parties had applied for registration this year. After primary assessment, the commission took a decision to carry out field-level verification against 12 applications, including that of AB Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad.