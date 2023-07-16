BNM, BSP to secure EC registration as political party

The election commission (EC) has taken a decision to recognise two more political parties – Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) – with formal registration ahead of the national polls.
A public notification will be issued on Monday regarding their registration, said EC secretary Jahangir Alam after a meeting at the commission on Sunday morning.
Any objections regarding their registration can be filed with the commission until 26 July. Later, the commission will address the objections and make a final decision in this regard.
Only registered political parties are allowed to contest in elections using their respective party symbols.
A total of 93 parties had applied for registration this year. After primary assessment, the commission took a decision to carry out field-level verification against 12 applications, including that of AB Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad.
EC secretary Jahangir Alam said the registration of BNM and BSP has been decided after completing field-level verification.
The 12 parties that succeeded in primary assessment are AB Party (Amar Bangladesh Party), Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), Bangladesh Humanist Party (BHP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nagarik Oikya, Bangladesh Sanatan Party, Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Labour Party, Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP), Bangladesh People's Party (BPP), Democratic Party, and Bangladesh Liberal Democratic Party (BLDP).