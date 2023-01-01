Marriage, a 'social curse' in Chattogram

There is excitement all over. It is 6 October and as night falls, guests flock to the house of Saira Akhter Rahi. They are her relatives, friends and neighbours coming to attend the first event of her marriage ceremony -- known as 'mehedi raat', in the culture of Chattogram, the night before the wedding reception.

As soon as they enter the yard, the aroma of biryani tickles their olfactory senses. A gaudily decorated stage in the yard catches their attention. After the gala dinner, at midnight, they all burst out in joy. Some pose for photographs with the bride on stage and some dance in front of the stage with Hindi songs blaring from the sound boxes.

Their boisterous celebrations continue till deep into the night.