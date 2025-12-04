Today’s order removes any questions about legitimacy of the interim govt: Shishir Manir

Senior lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir has said that following today’s order from the Supreme Court, there will no longer be any questions regarding the legitimacy of the current interim government.

The High Court had summarily rejected a writ petition challenging the process through which the reference and opinion on the formation and oath-taking of the interim government had been sent to the Supreme Court.

The Appellate Division has dismissed the leave-to-appeal petition filed against that order, along with observations.