Supreme Court greenlight formation of interim govt Thursday

In response, the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, led by chief justice Obaidul Hassan, opined that an interim government can be formed and the advisors can be sworn-in.

Citing the Appellate Division, Aziz Ahmad Bhuiyan, the Supreme Court’s registrar general, told Prothom Alo that an interim government can be formed and the president can administer oath for the chief advisor and other advisors against the situation emerged following the resignation of prime minister and dissolution of the parliament.

The opinion was conveyed through a special reference, he added.