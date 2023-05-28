3-month ban on fishing, tourism in Sundarbans from 1 June

The forest department has imposed a ban on fishing and tourism in the Sundarbans for three months from 1 June, reports UNB.
The initiative is taken to ensure safe breeding and movement of fish and wild animals, the forest department said in a statement.
It said the movement of all types of vessels including boats, fishing trawlers in the rivers and canals as well as the entry of fishermen and honey collectors will remain suspended from 1 June to 31 August. No local for foreign tourists will be allowed to enter the forest during the period.
According to the forest department, around 251 species of fish release eggs during the monsoon. Therefore, fishing will not be allowed in the forest in this time period. Besides, the ban will be applicable for safe breeding of 315 species of birds, 35 species of reptiles and 42 types of mammals.
In the statement, the state department said that they think breeding of fish and different species of animals will be obstructed due to sound of operating water vehicles in the water bodies.
No tourists will be allowed to visit ‘Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center’, the only wildlife breeding centre of the country, and 11 other tourist spots.
Hawlader Azad Kabir, in-charge of the breeding centre, said ignoring the matter of revenue earning, the government has undertaken the initiative of tourist ban and fishing to increase beautification of the forest and ensure safe breeding of fish and animals.
He said tough action will be taken if the restriction is ignored.