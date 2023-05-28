3-month ban on fishing, tourism in Sundarbans from 1 June

The forest department has imposed a ban on fishing and tourism in the Sundarbans for three months from 1 June, reports UNB.

The initiative is taken to ensure safe breeding and movement of fish and wild animals, the forest department said in a statement.

It said the movement of all types of vessels including boats, fishing trawlers in the rivers and canals as well as the entry of fishermen and honey collectors will remain suspended from 1 June to 31 August. No local for foreign tourists will be allowed to enter the forest during the period.