4 killed in head-on collision between bus, human hauler in Kalyanpur

Four people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a human hauler (locally known as leguna) in Kalyanpur in the capital. The deceased include two men and two women.

The accident occurred at around 7:40 am today, Wednesday, on Nawab’s Road in Uttarpara, Kalyanpur.

Talha Bin Jasim, an official of the Fire Service media department, confirmed the information in a text message.