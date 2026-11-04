Bangladesh

4 killed in head-on collision between bus, human hauler in Kalyanpur

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

Four people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a human hauler (locally known as leguna) in Kalyanpur in the capital. The deceased include two men and two women.

The accident occurred at around 7:40 am today, Wednesday, on Nawab’s Road in Uttarpara, Kalyanpur.

Talha Bin Jasim, an official of the Fire Service media department, confirmed the information in a text message.

He further said a unit from the Fire Service’s Kalyanpur station went to the scene after the accident and began rescue operations. No one was injured in the incident.

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