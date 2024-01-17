648 MPs under oath right now: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the government has buried the law and constitution of the country to renew its tenure in power as there are currently 648 oath-bound members of parliament in the country right now.

The 11th parliament’s 350 members are still lawmakers as the tenure of that parliament will expire on 29 January. Till then they remain MPs while 298 MPs of 12th parliament have taken oath.

This is a flagrant violation of the constitution, Rizvi said addressing a press briefing at the BNP's central office in the city’s Naya Paltan on Wednesday.

Rizvi said the members of 12th parliament took oath hastily at the behest of prime minister while the 11th parliament was not dissolved yet which is unconstitutional.

The process of gazetting of ‘dummy MPs’, their swearing in, announcement of names of cabinet members, and their oath taking were completed hurriedly within just four days, the BNP leader added.