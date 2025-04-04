Bilateral meeting
Yunus raises Hasina’s extradition issue at meeting with Modi on BIMSTEC sidelines
Interim government’s Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. During the meeting, Professor Yunus raised the issue of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition.
When asked about the Yunus-Modi meeting, the Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed the development and described the meeting as “very fruitful and constructive.”
“We discussed all matters of mutual interest with India,” Shafiqul Alam said. “The Chief Advisor raised all issues of importance to Bangladesh. The discussion covered the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the provocative statements she is making from India, the issue of border killings, the renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty, and the long-pending Teesta Treaty. The talks between the two top leaders were positive and productive.”
The bilateral meeting between the two neighbouring leaders took place after the 6th BIMSTEC Summit at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok on Friday afternoon, local time.
This marks the first formal meeting between Professor Yunus and Narendra Modi since Yunus assumed leadership of the interim government.
Dhaka-Delhi relations have been tense since the student uprising on 5 August. Against this backdrop, Friday’s meeting carried significant diplomatic weight as the first official dialogue between the two leaders.
However, prior to Friday’s bilateral talks, Professor Yunus and Narendra Modi had briefly interacted at a dinner hosted in honour of BIMSTEC leaders on Thursday evening. The two leaders sat side by side and exchanged greetings during the event, which was hosted by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Professor Yunus arrived in Bangkok on Thursday morning to attend the BIMSTEC Summit. At this conference, Bangladesh formally assumed the responsibility of the next BIMSTEC chair.