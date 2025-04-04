Yunus raises Hasina’s extradition issue at meeting with Modi on BIMSTEC sidelines

Interim government’s Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. During the meeting, Professor Yunus raised the issue of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition.

When asked about the Yunus-Modi meeting, the Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed the development and described the meeting as “very fruitful and constructive.”

“We discussed all matters of mutual interest with India,” Shafiqul Alam said. “The Chief Advisor raised all issues of importance to Bangladesh. The discussion covered the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the provocative statements she is making from India, the issue of border killings, the renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty, and the long-pending Teesta Treaty. The talks between the two top leaders were positive and productive.”