Tarique Rahman, Erdogan discuss expanding Bangladesh-Türkiye trade, investment ties
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, Wednesday held a high-level meeting and discussed ways to further expand trade and investment ties between the two countries.
During the meeting, the two leaders expressed their firm commitment to further strengthening the existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye and exploring new areas of future cooperation based on mutual interests and shared priorities.
The meeting was held this evening (New York time) on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the Turkish House located at 821 United Nations Plaza near the UN Headquarters in New York, said Prime Minister’s Assistant Press Secretary KM Nazmul Haque.
He said the two leaders exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest with a view to further consolidating and diversifying the historic and friendly relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye.
They also discussed the possibilities of expanding existing cooperation in various sectors, including trade, economy and investment, he added.
The assistant press secretary said the leaders also underscored the importance of maintaining close cooperation and coordination between the two countries on various regional and international issues of common interest.