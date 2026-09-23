Tarique Rahman, Erdogan discuss expanding Bangladesh-Türkiye trade, investment ties

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed their firm commitment to further strengthening the existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye and exploring new areas of future cooperation based on mutual interests and shared priorities.

The meeting was held this evening (New York time) on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the Turkish House located at 821 United Nations Plaza near the UN Headquarters in New York, said Prime Minister’s Assistant Press Secretary KM Nazmul Haque.