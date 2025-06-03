BNP, NCP, and several others support vote of confidence for stability of govt

Several political parties have expressed their support for a vote of confidence by members of parliament, according to the existing provisions of Article 70 of the Constitution.

The BNP and NCP stated that this provision is necessary for the stability of the government. However, some parties have called for further discussion on the matter.

This topic arose during the second round of subject-based discussions between the National Consensus Commission and political parties held on Tuesday at the Foreign Service Academy, aimed at establishing consensus on reform issues across different areas of the state.

Yesterday, Monday, marked the inauguration of the second round of discussions. The National Consensus Commission aims to draft the July Charter next month based on consensus reached through talks with political parties.