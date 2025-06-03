Article 70
BNP, NCP, and several others support vote of confidence for stability of govt
Several political parties have expressed their support for a vote of confidence by members of parliament, according to the existing provisions of Article 70 of the Constitution.
The BNP and NCP stated that this provision is necessary for the stability of the government. However, some parties have called for further discussion on the matter.
This topic arose during the second round of subject-based discussions between the National Consensus Commission and political parties held on Tuesday at the Foreign Service Academy, aimed at establishing consensus on reform issues across different areas of the state.
Yesterday, Monday, marked the inauguration of the second round of discussions. The National Consensus Commission aims to draft the July Charter next month based on consensus reached through talks with political parties.
Today’s meeting is focused on discussions regarding Article 70 of the Constitution, reserved seats for women in the lower house, the appointment of the chairpersons of parliamentary standing committees, and aspects of the caretaker government’s term and scope of authority.
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said that after analysing the country’s political and social situation as well as cultural context, and considering practices in the subcontinent, his party believes that without a vote of confidence as stipulated in Article 70, the government will lack stability. Frequent changes of government will occur, which would be undesirable.
The BNP agrees that, apart from the vote of confidence, the budget, and constitutional amendments, members of parliament should be able to express their opinions freely. However, the BNP has proposed including the vote of confidence provision explicitly in Article 70 in matters of national security.
NCP joint convener and Coordinator of the Reform Coordination Committee, Sarwar Tushar, said that alongside the Finance Bill, there must be a vote of confidence, because while members of parliament need freedom, the government also requires stability.
National Consensus Commission Co-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz stated that they will hold further discussions before making decisions on consensus matters.
Chief Coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolon, Zonayed Saki, noted that if the vote of confidence remains, the Prime Minister will remain unchallenged.
He emphasised the need to find a solution on this issue and suggested that instead of concluding the matter in one day, another discussion should be held to finalise where consensus has been reached.
Today’s discussions involve 30 political parties. These include the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Khelafat Majlis, Rastro Songskar Andolon, Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Nagorik Oikya, Bangladesh National Socialist Party (Bangladesh JASAD), Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM), Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), National Citizen Party (NCP), Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Ganosamhati Andolon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bangladesh Revolutionary Workers Party, the Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote, 12-Party Alliance, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Gonforum, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesh Socialist Party (BASAD), Bangladesh Labour Party, Zaker Party, Jatiya Gono Front, Aam Janatar Party, Bhashani Onusari Parishad/Bhashani Janashakti Party, Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party, Bangladesh Socialist Party (Marxist), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, and Islami Oikya Jote.
Vice-Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Ali Riaz chaired the meeting.
Commission members Md Ayub Mia, Safar Raj Hossain, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Emdadul Haque, and Iftekharuzzaman were present. Monir Haidar, Special Assistant (Consensus) to the Chief Adviser also attended the meeting.