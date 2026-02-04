System riddled with serious flaws, says finance adviser as reforms stall

When asked whether bureaucratic obstacles lay behind the failure to implement reforms, he said, “The bureaucracy is certainly part of the problem. The laws were also poorly drafted in the past. When I served as governor, two or three members from the same family sat on a bank’s board. Then a subsequent minister came along and increased that number to six or more. That represented a move in the wrong direction.”

Salehuddin Ahmed also claimed that, after serving for one and a half years, the interim government would leave the economy in a satisfactory position.

“I believe the economy is in a satisfactory state. The next government will not face major difficulties,” he said.

In response to a journalist’s comment that unemployment had increased despite claims of economic stability, the finance adviser said, “Employment is our biggest challenge. We could not address it. That would have required the development of small and medium-sized industries. We did not have sufficient funds. Bangladesh Bank made efforts, but large factories have low labour intensity. There are many contributing factors.”