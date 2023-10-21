PM's hands must be strengthened to thwart communalism: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today called for strengthening the hands of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to thwart communalism in the country.

"There is none who is more reliable than Sheikh Hasina in this country for the people of all religions, including followers of Sanatan religion (Hinduism). So, the premier's hands must be strengthened to thwart communalism," he said while visiting the Puja-mandap in city’s Banani area.

The defeated forces of 1971 are challenging the strength of pro-liberation forces to avenge their defeat, the minister said.