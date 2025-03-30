Chief Adviser’s China visit puts bilateral relationship on strong footing: Khalilur Rahman

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was present on the occasion.

Describing the level of honour that Muhammad Yunus and his delegation members received from the Chinese authorities, Khalilur Rahman said, “They feel very inspired.”

He mentioned that the Bangladeshi side welcomed Chinese companies to participate in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP).

“They (the Chinese side) have also shown a positive approach,” he added.

Khalilur Rahman said Bangladesh appreciated China’s constructive role in promoting peace talks on Myanmar and in promoting the resolution of the issue concerning the forcibly displaced people from the Rakhine State of Myanmar who have taken shelter in Bangladesh.

China commended Bangladesh for providing humanitarian assistance to the displaced people from Rakhine State and supported Bangladesh and Myanmar in finding, among others, a mutually acceptable solution through friendly consultations, he added.

China assured that they would try their best and would continue to provide support for repatriation of Rohingyas to the best of their capabilities, he informed the media.

In response to a query, Khalilur Rahman said four specialised hospitals have been set up in Kunming for Bangladeshis.

China also plans to establish a specialised hospital in Bangladesh, he mentioned.