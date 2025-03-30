Chief Adviser’s China visit puts bilateral relationship on strong footing: Khalilur Rahman
China assured that they would try their best and would continue to provide support for repatriation of Rohingyas to the best of their capabilities, he informed the media.
Chief Adviser’s High Representative Khalilur Rahman said on Sunday Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’ just-concluded visit to China has put the relationship between the two countries on a strong foundation for the next few decades.
“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh. So, this visit is a historic one,” he said at a press conference on CA’s China visit at the Foreign Service Academy in the city.
Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun also briefed newspersons.
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was present on the occasion.
Describing the level of honour that Muhammad Yunus and his delegation members received from the Chinese authorities, Khalilur Rahman said, “They feel very inspired.”
He mentioned that the Bangladeshi side welcomed Chinese companies to participate in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP).
“They (the Chinese side) have also shown a positive approach,” he added.
Khalilur Rahman said Bangladesh appreciated China’s constructive role in promoting peace talks on Myanmar and in promoting the resolution of the issue concerning the forcibly displaced people from the Rakhine State of Myanmar who have taken shelter in Bangladesh.
China commended Bangladesh for providing humanitarian assistance to the displaced people from Rakhine State and supported Bangladesh and Myanmar in finding, among others, a mutually acceptable solution through friendly consultations, he added.
China assured that they would try their best and would continue to provide support for repatriation of Rohingyas to the best of their capabilities, he informed the media.
In response to a query, Khalilur Rahman said four specialised hospitals have been set up in Kunming for Bangladeshis.
China also plans to establish a specialised hospital in Bangladesh, he mentioned.
Regarding investment, BIDA and BEZA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik said they are taking forward the bilateral relationship in a manner that benefits both sides mutually.
He said they met more than 100 companies and their top executives.
“I made a presentation explaining why Bangladesh is a destination for investments. Bangladesh is open for doing business,” he said.
During the presentation, he said, he also shared with the Chinese businesses the recent reforms for improving the investment climate in Bangladesh.
During the visit, Bangladesh and China signed the agreement on “Economic and Technical Cooperation” and other cooperation documents on cooperation on cultural heritage, news exchange and media, sports, and the health sector.
Chief Adviser Yunus expressed his sincere appreciation to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people for the warm hospitality extended to him and the Bangladeshi delegation and invited the Chinese leader to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.
The two sides agreed to hold fast to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, carry forward their traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust and synergy between development strategies, keep moving forward in the China-Bangladesh Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and deliver greater benefits to the two countries and their peoples.
The two sides reaffirmed their mutual support on issues involving each other’s core interests and major concerns.
China consistently adheres to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, respects Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, supports Bangladesh in safeguarding its national independence, respects the development path independently chosen by the people of Bangladesh, and supports Bangladesh in exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions.
China has always followed a policy of good neighbourliness and friendship toward the people of Bangladesh and supports the interim government of Bangladesh in effectively exercising governance, preserving unity and stability in Bangladesh, and leading Bangladesh onto a path of development and prosperity, according to the joint media statement.
At the invitation of the Secretary-General of the Boao Forum for Asia, Muhammad Yunus attended the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in Hainan, China, from 26 to 27 March, and then, at the invitation of the government of the People’s Republic of China, he visited Beijing from 27 to 29 March.
On 28 March, the Chief Adviser held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
On 29 March, Professor Yunus received an honorary doctorate degree from Peking University (PKU). He also delivered a lecture on the occasion.