Only ministers to be allocated housing in Dhaka’s ministerial zone

Officials at the Ministry of Public Works, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the committee was formed because there was a clear mismatch between the original housing plan for ministers and how the residences were actually being used. They said it was necessary to clearly define who is entitled to live in these areas.

Sources noted that although 41 bungalows and flats were designated for ministers in 2013, judges and constitutional office-holders began receiving allocations there during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government. The number increased further after the July mass uprising.

Housing officials warned that once a new cabinet is formed after the 13th parliamentary election, arranging accommodation for incoming ministers could become problematic, as it would be difficult to ask constitutional office-holders to vacate the residences.

To prevent new non-ministerial occupants from moving in once current residents leave after completing their terms, the authorities have decided to reintroduce strict earmarking.

Preparations are under way to enforce a policy under which only ministers will be allowed to live in the 71 earmarked bungalows and flats.

Officials said that allowing others to occupy housing meant for ministers could create a shortage for future cabinets and raise questions about the authority or justification under which certain individuals are residing there. This, they said, is why the government has decided to specify a fixed number of residences as part of the ministerial zone.