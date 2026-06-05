Govt backtracks on plans to tax motorbikes, auto-rickshaws and wealth

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) had considered introducing an advance income tax on motorcycles and auto-rickshaws in the budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year to boost revenue. The agency had also drawn up plans to levy a wealth tax on affluent individuals.

However, the NBR has temporarily backtracked on these proposals after failing to secure the green light from the highest levels of the government.

Sources within the Ministry of Finance and the NBR revealed that NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan held a second round of talks on the budget with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman last Tuesday.

During the meeting, the prime minister issued several directives keeping the general public in mind. In accordance with these instructions, the NBR dropped several proposed measures, including the advance income tax on motorbikes and auto-rickshaws.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, an NBR official said, “We were moving forward with certain measures to expand the tax net, but due to the lack of a green light from the government, we have had to abandon these taxation plans at the last minute.”