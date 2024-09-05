People see new Bangladesh after upsurge: Coordinators

The nation witnessed a new Bangladesh with unprecedented unity in last one month as the people scrambled to work in smoothly running the country in the changed situation after student-mass upsurge ending the Sheikh Hasina's 15 years autocratic rule, student coordinators said.

"The mass upsurge forged national unity that the country witnessed in the last 31 days after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's misrule", BSS quoted Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, as saying.

Hasnat said, "The country has never seen such unity what is witnessed in the last one month".

“The way people irrespective of their political ideologies or beliefs came forward to stand beside the flood victims keeping their utmost trust in the interim government and the Anti-discrimination student movement was very exceptional," he added.