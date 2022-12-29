Russian vessel under US sanction carries cargo for Rooppur power plant

Russia tried to deliver a consignment of products for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant on a ship which is under US sanction. However, Bangladesh did allow the ship to anchor in the port in fear of potential risks despite pressure from Russia to unload the products.

Relevant sources say a vessel ‘URSA MAJOR’, bearing the Russian flag, was supposed to reach Mongla port with cargo for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant on 24 December.

However, on 20 December, the US informed Bangladesh that the vessel carrying the goods is not 'URSA MAJOR'. Rather, it is a ship named ‘Sparta 3’, which is under US embargo. After confirming that the colour and the name of the vessel carrying the Rooppur consignment have been altered, Bangladesh barred it from anchoring in the port.