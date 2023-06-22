Bangladesh tops South Asia in gender parity achievement: WEF report

Bangladesh has ranked first in South Asia in achieving gender parity, according to the latest Global Gender Gap Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum (WEF), reports UNB.

With a score of 72.2 per cent, Bangladesh ranks 59th globally, indicating significant progress in achieving gender parity. Women across the country experienced a rise in overall gender parity this year, as reflected in a higher score and index ranking compared to 2022.

Bangladesh ranked 71st globally in 2022 with a gender parity score of 71.4 per cent.