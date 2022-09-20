PM Hasina arrives in New York to attend 77th UNGA

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina tonight arrived here in USA to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members landed at New York JFK International Airport at 10:25pm (local time).

Bangladesh ambassador in Washington Muhammad Imran and Bangladesh permanent representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith received the Premier at the airport.

Earlier, the flight took off from the Stansted International Airport in London at 8:00pm (London time) on 19 September.

Prior to leave the UK, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (19 September) attended the funeral of late queen Elizabeth II along with other world leaders at Westminster Abbey in London.

Queen's funeral service took place at Westminster Abbey - the building in which she was married, and crowned as Queen.