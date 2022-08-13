People's opportunity of access to public representatives declines

The people are facing difficulties to find an appropriate medium to express their needs to the government.

Although can speak up about their needs to candidates before the election but after it they hardly get that chance.

This information was brought up during a Citizen’s Conference arranged by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at a hotel in the capital on Saturday.

In the event, research organisation CPD published the results of its “Commitment to National Development: Education, Decent Employment, Gender Equality” project. Under this project, the promises made by Awami League relating to education, decent employment and gender equality in its election manifesto for the 2018 general elections was analysed.