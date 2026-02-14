Post-election violence mars several districts
At least 35 people were injured in retaliatory attacks, vandalism and clashes at different places in Bagerhat. The incidents occurred in various areas of the district from Thursday night to Friday afternoon.
Besides, about 50 people were injured in post-election clashes in Jhenaidah, Kishoreganj, Meherpur, Patuakhali and Dinajpur from Thursday night to Friday noon.
Bagerhat
Bagerhat Sadar, Morelganj, and Sharankhola saw at least 20 homes vandalised by opposing groups. Tension is high between local BNP and Jamaat leaders in these areas, with both sides accusing each other in almost every incident. Meanwhile, police have detained two people over allegations of the attacks and vandalism.
In Mandra village of Bishnupur union in Sadar upazila, the homes of ward Jamaat secretary Kari Molla, Jamaat activist Jahangir Sheikh, Yakub Ali Hawlader, Moshiur Rahman, and five to six others were vandalised. Victims allege that the attack was carried out late at night under the leadership of union BNP general secretary Mirazul Islam.
Following this, on Friday morning, attacks and vandalism were reported at the homes of Mirazul Islam and seven to eight other BNP activists. According to BNP sources, the attacks were carried out by Jamaat supporters Anwarul Hawlader and Suman Hawlader.
Joint forces arrived at the scene upon receiving the reports and brought the situation under control. Police have detained two men named Imran and Tarek in connection with the incidents.
In Chandrapara area of Kachua upazila, a local businessman was beaten after being asked for extortion as the BNP candidate received fewer votes. Injured, Sheikh Abdus Salam was taken to a private hospital in Khulna. He lives in Chandrapara village.
Abdus Salam’s son Nahid Hasan said, “This morning, while returning home on foot from the local market carrying fertiliser, a group of armed men blocked my father’s way near Fatepur market with sticks and iron rods. Several local BNP supporters demanded a toll of Tk 200,000 from my father and then beat him brutally with sticks.”
Meanwhile, at Gopalpur Shahid Asad Memorial Secondary School polling centre in Kachua upazila, three BNP activists—Asad Molla, Mosharaf Sheikh, and Shafik Mir—were injured in attacks by opposing groups after the vote count was announced.
The victims allege that a group, led by Mizan Sheikh, a supporter of independent candidate M A H Selim (Horse symbol), beat Asad Molla and Mosharaf Sheikh. Shafik Mir was attacked by Sharif Sikdar and Sojib Sikdar.
In addition, threats by Jamaat supporters have been reported in various areas, including Badhal market in Kachua, against local BNP leaders and affiliated groups.
In Morelganj and Sharankhola, the victorious candidate Abdul Alim accused supporters of the defeated BNP candidate of attacking, beating, and threatening Jamaat leaders and activists.
Of the four parliamentary seats in the district, Jamaat candidates won Bagerhat-1, 2, and 4, while the BNP candidate secured Bagerhat-3.
Bagerhat district Jamaat ameer Rezaul Karim said, “Following the elections, supporters of both defeated and victorious candidates have engaged in violence across the district. They have assaulted our leaders and activists, attacked homes, and issued threats, which is completely unacceptable. We urge law enforcement to take strict action in these cases.”
However, Bagerhat district BNP convener ATM Akram Hosen said, “If any of our party members are involved, action will be taken against them. I also call on the authorities to take strict measures in every incident.”
When contacted, Bagerhat Superintendent of Police Hasan Chowdhury said, “We are receiving complaints and counter-complaints from different areas. There have also been incidents of vandalism and disorder. Law enforcement is actively responding. We have zero tolerance for any criminal acts, and police operations are ongoing to apprehend those involved.”
Kishoreganj
At around 11:00 am today, a clash broke out between supporters of winning candidate Sheikh Mojibur Rahman and defeated candidate Syed Ehsanul Huda in Kishoreganj-5 (Nikli and Bajitpur upazilas). The incident occurred in Humayunpur village of Humayunpur union in Bajitpur upazila, leaving at least 10 people injured. Four of the injured have been admitted to the upazila health complex.
Abdul Rashid, president of Humayunpur union BNP, is known as a supporter of Sheikh Mojibur Rahman. On the other hand, Kaiyum Khan, former vice-president of the upazila BNP and former union parishad chairman, supports Syed Ehsanul Huda. The clash erupted this morning between the followers of these two leaders.
Sheikh Mojibur Rahman won Kishoreganj-5 as an independent candidate. He was previously known as a rebel BNP candidate. He defeated Syed Ehsanul Huda, the BNP candidate with the “paddy sheaf” symbol, by a margin of 13,154 votes.
Bajitpur police officer-in-charge (OC) S M Shahidullah said police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the clash. He confirmed that the situation is now under control and that the four injured have been sent to the hospital.
Meherpur
In Gangni upazila of Meherpur, allegations have been raised against local BNP leaders and activists for attacking three members of Jamaat-e-Islami over an election dispute. The incident occurred this morning at a tea stall in Jorpukuria market.
The injured are two brothers from Jorpukuria village, Uzzal Hossain (30) and Masud Rana (45), and Juel Rana (28). Uzzal’s condition is critical, so he has been transferred to Kushtia General Hospital. The other two are receiving treatment at Gangni Upazila Health Complex.
According to local sources and eyewitnesses, the three were drinking tea at the market stall in the morning when several local BNP activists—including Mohibul, his son Ripon, Belu, and Saheb—attacked them with homemade weapons and sticks. Later, locals rescued the seriously injured and took them to the hospital.
The injured allege that the attack was planned because they had campaigned for Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Nazmul Huda in the recently concluded Meherpur-2 election.
Mahabub, head of Gangni upazila Jamaat media cell, said BNP activists are threatening their leaders in various areas after confirming government formation.
Gangni police officer-in-charge (OC) Uttam Kumar Das said the police quickly arrived at the scene upon receiving news of the violence and brought the situation under control.
In Meherpur-2, Jamaat-e-Islami coalition candidate Nazmul Huda won, defeating BNP candidate Amzad Hossain by nearly 9,000 votes. This victory and defeat have fueled tensions between the activists of both parties in the area.
Jhenaidah
At least 26 people were injured in five separate incidents of election violence in the district. In addition, campaign offices of independent candidates, supporters’ homes, and the press club were vandalised. These retaliatory attacks and acts of vandalism occurred in Shailkupa, Jhenaidah Sadar, Maheshpur, and Kaliganj.
According to multiple local residents, at around 9:00 am yesterday in Shrirampur village of Triveni union in Shailkupa upazila, a clash took place between BNP leader Madhu Molla and supporters of Tapon. At least 13 people from both sides were injured in the incident.
At around 11:00 am today, an attack and vandalism occurred at the election camp of independent candidate Saiful Islam on Market Road near Nimtala Bus Stand in Kaliganj town of Jhenaidah-4. Three BNP leaders and activists—Khokon, Evan, and Zobed Ali—were beaten and injured. Zobed was sent to Jessore Sadar Hospital. He is the joint convener of Kaliganj municipal Jubo Dal.
At the same time, in Viteshwar village of Noldanga union in Sadar upazila, there were allegations that supporters of the ‘Cup’ symbol were attacked and their homes vandalised by supporters of the ‘Dhanner Shish’ symbol. Five people were injured in this incident.
This morning, clashes also broke out in Khalkula village of Kola Bazar in Kaliganj upazila between supporters of the ‘Dhanner Shish’ and an independent candidate. Dhanner Shish supporter Robiul Sheikh and independent candidate supporters Mosharaf Sheikh and Ibrahim Sheikh were injured.
Earlier this morning, in Chandipur Bazar of Jhenaidah Sadar, BNP leaders and activists allegedly beat a Jamaat activist named Abdul Quddus.
Last night, miscreants vandalised the Press Club Maheshpur office in Jhenaidah. The attack occurred around 9:00 pm near the Upazila Parishad office where the Press Club Maheshpur is located.
Sheikh Billal Hossain, additional superintendent of police (Administration and Finance) in Jhenaidah, said police and the army have visited the areas where violence occurred and are taking legal action.
Patuakhali
In Bauphal upazila of the district, there have been reports of retaliatory attacks, vandalism, and looting following the elections. These incidents took place today between 9:15 am and 10:00 am in the Kalaiya Bazar area. In addition, at around 9:30 am, supporters of Jamaat allegedly attacked the house of BNP activist Ramiz Darzi, 40, in Ainabaz Kalaiya village, causing damage.
According to several local residents, in the morning, multiple Jubo Dal activists attacked a businessman named Shah Alam, 46, in Kalaiya village for voting for the Darpalla symbol. They later beat a timber trader named Selim, 52. Afterwards, they went to the office of upazila Jubo Dal convener Gazi Gias Uddin. On receiving the news, local Jamaat activists and supporters gathered there and attacked Gias Uddin’s business and party office, vandalising property and looting goods.
Gias Uddin said that while Jamaat talks about justice, immediately after the elections BNP activists and supporters have been carrying out attacks, vandalism of homes and businesses, and looting.
Meanwhile, at around 8:00 am today in West Birpasha Khairbazar area of Konokdia union, two BNP activists, Alamgir Gazi, 55 and Shahabuddin Sardar, 48, were beaten and injured, allegedly by Jamaat supporters.
Additionally, at around 1:00 pm today in Mominpur village of Keshabpur union, a Jamaat supporter named Md Firoz, 55, was beaten and stabbed, resulting in injuries.
Jamaat’s victorious candidate Shafiqul Islam Masud said he does not support politics of revenge. If any of his activists or supporters are involved in attacks or fights, disciplinary and legal action will be taken against them.
Atiqul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Bauphal police station, said police have been dispatched to the locations where reports of attacks, vandalism, and assaults were received.
Dinajpur
In Birampur upazila of the district, a clash between BNP and Jamaat activists over vote counting left at least six people injured. Four of them are receiving treatment in hospital, and one Jamaat leader is reported to be in critical condition. The incidents took place yesterday afternoon and this morning in Baidahar and Dhanghra villages.
Among the injured are BNP leader Ibrahim Ali (Babu) and Jamaat activist Mizanur Rahman. Two of the injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and two to the upazila health complex.
According to local sources, a verbal altercation over delayed vote counting escalated into a clash between the two sides yesterday afternoon. Separate attacks were reported again this morning.
Saiful Islam Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Birampur police station, said that over the two days, people have been injured in clashes between both sides. No written complaints have been filed yet. Legal action will be taken if complaints are submitted.
