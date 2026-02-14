Post-election violence mars several districts

Following this, on Friday morning, attacks and vandalism were reported at the homes of Mirazul Islam and seven to eight other BNP activists. According to BNP sources, the attacks were carried out by Jamaat supporters Anwarul Hawlader and Suman Hawlader.

Joint forces arrived at the scene upon receiving the reports and brought the situation under control. Police have detained two men named Imran and Tarek in connection with the incidents.

In Chandrapara area of Kachua upazila, a local businessman was beaten after being asked for extortion as the BNP candidate received fewer votes. Injured, Sheikh Abdus Salam was taken to a private hospital in Khulna. He lives in Chandrapara village.

Abdus Salam’s son Nahid Hasan said, “This morning, while returning home on foot from the local market carrying fertiliser, a group of armed men blocked my father’s way near Fatepur market with sticks and iron rods. Several local BNP supporters demanded a toll of Tk 200,000 from my father and then beat him brutally with sticks.”

Meanwhile, at Gopalpur Shahid Asad Memorial Secondary School polling centre in Kachua upazila, three BNP activists—Asad Molla, Mosharaf Sheikh, and Shafik Mir—were injured in attacks by opposing groups after the vote count was announced.