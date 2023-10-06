BRAC survey in 27 dists: 44 pc child marriages due to finding 'suitable husband' 

In Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia, a 16-year-old girl got married shortly after passing her SSC exams last year. However, she did not study any further. During a phone conversation with the girl's parents last Tuesday, her mother responded defensively, stating, “She is 16 years old; how is she too young? I got married at a younger age than this.” The father added, “The groom owns a salon in the city. We found a suitable husband for her, and that's why we arranged the marriage.”

While poverty and lack of social security are often cited as major factors contributing to child marriage, survey data suggests otherwise. More than these factors, parents frequently mention the pursuit of a 'suitable husband' as a reason for child marriage.

Child marriage is prevalent across both poor and affluent families. Approximately 50 percent of parents believe that girls should be married before the age of 18. Girls are often married off while pursuing their education. Surprisingly, families with one daughter are more likely to marry her off underage compared to families with multiple daughters.