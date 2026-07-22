Bangladesh passport holders can travel to 35 destinations without visa
Bangladeshi passport holders can enjoy travel access to 35 destinations without a visa, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.
Bangladeshi passport moved up three notches to 97th from 100th, sharing a spot with North Korea in the July 2026 edition of the UK-based Henley Passport Index.
According to the latest rankings, Bangladeshi passport holders can travel to the following 35 countries and territories without obtaining a visa before departure:
Barbados
Bhutan
British Virgin Islands
Burundi
Cambodia
Comoro Islands
Cook Islands
Djibouti
Dominica
Fiji
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Jamaica
Kenya
Kiribati
Madagascar
Maldives
Micronesia
Montserrat
Nepal
Niue
Rwanda
Samoa
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Sri Lanka
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
The Bahamas
The Gambia
Timor-Leste
Trinidad and Tobago
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports against 227 destinations using exclusive Timatic data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Updated monthly, it measures passport strength based on the number of destinations holders can access without a prior visa, including visa-free, visa-on-arrival and electronic travel authorisation (eTA) entry where applicable.