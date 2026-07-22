Bangladesh passport holders can travel to 35 destinations without visa

Bangladeshi passport holders can enjoy travel access to 35 destinations without a visa, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

Bangladeshi passport moved up three notches to 97th from 100th, sharing a spot with North Korea in the July 2026 edition of the UK-based Henley Passport Index.

According to the latest rankings, Bangladeshi passport holders can travel to the following 35 countries and territories without obtaining a visa before departure: