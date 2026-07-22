Bangladesh

Bangladesh passport holders can travel to 35 destinations without visa

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Passport of BangladeshFile photo

Bangladeshi passport holders can enjoy travel access to 35 destinations without a visa, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

Bangladeshi passport moved up three notches to 97th from 100th, sharing a spot with North Korea in the July 2026 edition of the UK-based Henley Passport Index.

According to the latest rankings, Bangladeshi passport holders can travel to the following 35 countries and territories without obtaining a visa before departure:

Bangladeshis can travel to 35 destinations without a prior visa.
Graphic: Ashad Ali/Prothom Alo

  1. Barbados

  2. Bhutan

  3. British Virgin Islands

  4. Burundi

  5. Cambodia

  6. Comoro Islands

  7. Cook Islands

  8. Djibouti

  9. Dominica

  10. Fiji

  11. Grenada

  12. Guinea-Bissau

  13. Haiti

  14. Jamaica

  15. Kenya

  16. Kiribati

  17. Madagascar

  18. Maldives

  19. Micronesia

  20. Montserrat

  21. Nepal

  22. Niue

  23. Rwanda

  24. Samoa

  25. Seychelles

  26. Sierra Leone

  27. Sri Lanka

  28. St. Kitts and Nevis

  29. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  30. The Bahamas

  31. The Gambia

  32. Timor-Leste

  33. Trinidad and Tobago

  34. Tuvalu

  35. Vanuatu

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports against 227 destinations using exclusive Timatic data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Updated monthly, it measures passport strength based on the number of destinations holders can access without a prior visa, including visa-free, visa-on-arrival and electronic travel authorisation (eTA) entry where applicable.

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