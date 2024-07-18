4G mobile internet service closed across country
The 4G mobile internet service has been closed across the country, including Dhaka, since Wednesday midnight amid the ongoing student agitation seeking a reform in the quota system in government jobs.
However, the broadband internet network and 2G mobile internet service are working, said sources from relevant operators Thursday morning.
Users also have complained they are not being able to access Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and other websites using internet services on their mobile phones.
Prothom Alo tried to contact the relevant officials of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).
The mobile phone users on Wednesday complained of slower internet speed in different parts of Dhaka. Many said they were not able to access Facebook and messenger while some said even if they could access social media, they could not post anything. They could not even see the status and photos other people posted.
Not only this, many people are facing problems in finding updated Facebook posts.
The mobile internet speed of almost all the telecom service provider companies became slower since Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier on Tuesday night, many people had to use VPN (virtual private network) to use the internet at a slower speed.