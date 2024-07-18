Protestors enforce nationwide ‘complete shutdown’

The students and job seekers, who have been waging a movement seeking reform in the quota system in government jobs, announced a “complete shutdown” across the country today, Thursday.

They asked to close everything except the hospitals and other emergency services.

The demonstrating students and job seekers are observing the programme “protesting the condemnable attack on the peaceful movement of students by police-BGB-RAB and SWAT and killings, trial of killers, ensuring terrorism-free campus and rational reform in the quota system.”