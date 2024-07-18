Quota reform movement
Protestors enforce nationwide ‘complete shutdown’
The students and job seekers, who have been waging a movement seeking reform in the quota system in government jobs, announced a “complete shutdown” across the country today, Thursday.
They asked to close everything except the hospitals and other emergency services.
The demonstrating students and job seekers are observing the programme “protesting the condemnable attack on the peaceful movement of students by police-BGB-RAB and SWAT and killings, trial of killers, ensuring terrorism-free campus and rational reform in the quota system.”
Vehicles of the media and those carrying newspapers can also ply on the roads, the students said.
Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the “Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement”, announced the programme through a post on his personal Facebook account around 8:00 pm on Wednesday.
In the post, he wrote, “I announce a complete shutdown across the country for tomorrow, 18 July, to protest against the police, BGB, RAB, and SWAT attacks on the peaceful student movements, and to press home the one-point demand for quota reform.”
Asif Mahmud urged the students of all the schools, colleges, universities and madrasahs to make the programme a success.
He also urged the guardians to stand by the movement, saying, “We are your children. Please stand by us, protect us. This fight is not only for the students but for the masses of the country, regardless of party affiliation.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Sarjis Alam, another coordinator of the movement said they meant “all-out blockade” by “complete shutdown”.
* More to follow …