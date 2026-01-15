Singapore acting ambassador voices concern
He visits Prothom Alo office to express solidarity
Singapore’s acting ambassador to Bangladesh (Chargé d’Affaires- CDA) Mitchell Lee came to visit the Prothom Alo office and expressed deep concern over attacks on the media.
He called for an independent and transparent investigation to bring those responsible to justice.
Mitchell Lee visited the Prothom Alo office at Karwan Bazar in the capital today, Thursday afternoon.
He came to express solidarity with Prothom Alo following a targeted and organised miscreant attack on 18 December, and toured the damaged premises.
During the visit, the Chargé d’Affaires inspected the burned building and enquired about various aspects of the attack and its aftermath.
“Media is a vital pillar of democracy. That is why I am here today to express solidarity with Prothom Alo and the media,” said Mitchell Lee. Stressing the importance of press freedom and an open media in a democratic society, he added, “Our support for Prothom Alo will continue.”
The acting ambassador further said that media freedom is essential to uphold human rights and advance a country, as the media plays a key role in informing the public.
"Attacks on the media are therefore a matter of serious concern. I hope that those responsible will be identified and brought to justice through an independent and open investigation", he added.
Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman welcomed the Singaporean Chargé d’Affaires at the Prothom Alo office during the visit.
The offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in Karwan Bazar area of Dhaka came under a violent attack on the night of 18 December. The assailants vandalised and looted the premises and set fire to the buildings. The attack on the media organisations drew widespread condemnation at home and abroad.