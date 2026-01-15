He visits Prothom Alo office to express solidarity

Singapore’s acting ambassador to Bangladesh (Chargé d’Affaires- CDA) Mitchell Lee came to visit the Prothom Alo office and expressed deep concern over attacks on the media.

He called for an independent and transparent investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

Mitchell Lee visited the Prothom Alo office at Karwan Bazar in the capital today, Thursday afternoon.

He came to express solidarity with Prothom Alo following a targeted and organised miscreant attack on 18 December, and toured the damaged premises.