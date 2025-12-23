Attacks on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star: WAN-IFRA expresses deep alarm

World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) expressed deep alarm over the recent attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

WAN-IFRA also recognised the resilience of Prothom Alo as the newspaper resumed printing just after a day of suspension of operations.

The global publishers' organisation in a statement issued on Tuesday, said, “World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) joins the international community in expressing deep alarm over the recent violent attacks on the production offices and newsrooms of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in Dhaka.”