Prothom Alo employees form a human chain
Attack on Prothom Alo a black day for media and freedom of expression
Calling the attack on Prothom Alo a black day for the country’s media, freedom of expression, and democracy, Prothom Alo’s executive editor Sajjad Sharif said, “A severe attack has been carried out on freedom of expression, the right to dissent, and press freedom in Bangladesh.”
In protest against the attacks, vandalism, and arson targeting the country’s leading dailies Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, Prothom Alo employees formed a human chain on Friday afternoon. The programme was held at 4:00 pm in front of the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar in the capital. Journalists from various media outlets also joined the human chain.
At the human chain, Sajjad Sharif said, “At the same time, The Daily Star has also been attacked. We want to state clearly that this is a black day for the media, for freedom of expression, and for democracy.”
Prothom Alo believes that a vested interest group carried out this attack in a planned manner by exploiting the killing that followed the death of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi—widely seen as the face of the July uprising—who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday while undergoing treatment in Singapore after being shot by miscreants.
Sajjad Sharif said, “A vested interest group has carried out this organised attack in a premeditated way. Our journalists were at risk to their lives and were in a state of extreme insecurity. They were compelled to leave without publishing the newspaper, leaving their journalistic work unfinished. For the first time in the 27 years since Prothom Alo was founded, the paper was not published today. Our online platform has also been shut since last night.”
He added, “We have reasonable grounds to believe that this incident was orchestrated to derail the upcoming election and to damage Bangladesh’s image, as well as the government’s image, internationally.”
Demanding exemplary punishment for the attackers under the laws of Bangladesh, Prothom Alo’s executive editor said, “We condemn this incident and demand a proper investigation. Those responsible must be identified.”
He also called on civil society to express solidarity with Prothom Alo.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, Managing Editor Anisul Hoque, and employees from all departments of the newspaper took part in the human chain.
National Press Club General Secretary Ayub Bhuiyan; managing committee member Kazi Rawnak Hossain; Bangladesh Federal Journalists Union (BFUJ) Secretary General Kader Gani Chowdhury; Dhaka Journalists Union (DUJ) General Secretary Khorshed Alam; Dhaka Reporters Unity Vice President Mehdi Azad Masum; Joint Secretary Mohammad Zafar Iqbal; and former Vice President Gazi Anwar expressed solidarity with Prothom Alo staff by joining the programme.