Enforced disappearance: 20 officials barred from leaving country

The home ministry has asked the immigration and passports department and special branch (SB) of the police to take necessary steps to bar 20 former and current officials from leaving the country for their alleged involvement in incidents of enforced disappearances.

The security service division of the ministry asked to withdraw the passports of those officials.

The security service division deputy secretary Md Kamruzzaman issued letters to the immigration and passports department director general and the additional inspector general of SB police to enforce the measures.