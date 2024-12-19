Enforced disappearance: 20 officials barred from leaving country
The home ministry has asked the immigration and passports department and special branch (SB) of the police to take necessary steps to bar 20 former and current officials from leaving the country for their alleged involvement in incidents of enforced disappearances.
The security service division of the ministry asked to withdraw the passports of those officials.
The security service division deputy secretary Md Kamruzzaman issued letters to the immigration and passports department director general and the additional inspector general of SB police to enforce the measures.
The letters have been issued following a letter sent to the ministry by the commission formed to investigate the incidents of enforced disappearances.
The letter said as per the requests of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance, allegations have been received in the second phase against 20 more government officials regarding their involvement in enforced disappearances.
It requested the authorities to take steps to withdraw their passports for the sake of investigation so that the persons could not leave the country.
The officials include: retired additional IGP and former director general (DG) of RAB Mokhlesur Rahman, former additional IGP and RAB DG Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Benazir Ahmed, former additional director general of RAB Ziaul Ahsan (arrested) and Colonel Tofayel Mostafa Sarwar, former commander of RAB-7 Lieutenant Colonel Miftah Uddin Ahmed, former director of RAB intelligence wing Lieutenant Colonel Md Mahbub Alam, additional DIG and former commander of RAB-4 Khandaker Lutful Kabir and former commander of RAB-10 Sahabuddin Khan.
The remaining officials are: former commander of RAB-11 and Lt. Col. Md Kamrul Hasan, former commander of RAB-1 and Lt. Col. Sarwar Bin Kashem, former Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (CTTC chief) and former SB chief Monirul Islam, former DIG Md Asaduzzaman, former DMP DB additional commissioner Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, DMP’s former additional commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Maruf Hasan, former DB deputy commissioner Mashiur Rahman, former CTTC additional deputy commissioner Md Touhidul Islam, former director of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) Brig. Gen. (retd) Abu Taher Mohammad Ibrahim, Maj. Gen. (retd) Mohammad Touhid-Ul-Islam and Brig. Gen. Md Mahbubur Rahman Siddique.