Cyclone Mocha: Launch services on Chandpur route suspended

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended launch services from Chandpur to all routes as Cyclone Mocha approaches the coast.
BIWTA issued a notice in this regard on Friday night, said deputy director of BIWTA Shahadat Hossain.
The launch services remained suspended from 11:00pm on Friday.
The order will remain in force until further notice.
It also asked the river vessels to anchor in safe places.
Meanwhile, Chandpur deputy commissioner Quamrul Hasan said the local administration has opened 353 cyclone shelters in the district and the Upazila Nirbahi Officers have been asked to evacuate people from char areas including Chandpur Sadar, Matlab North and Haimchar upazilas to safe places as soon as possible.