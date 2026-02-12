Voting concludes amid festive atmosphere

The voting for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the 2026 referendum has concluded, with counting beginning immediately after.

Across the country, voting was carried out in a festive atmosphere. Apart from a few isolated incidents, the overall process remained peaceful.

Reportedly, four individuals died in separate incidents during the voting period. Political parties have raised some complaints regarding the election.

Voting began simultaneously across the nation at 7:30 am in 299 parliamentary constituencies and continued uninterrupted until 4:30 pm today, Thursday.

Today, voters cast their ballots to establish an elected government, nearly one and a half years after the fall of the Awami League government following the July mass uprising.