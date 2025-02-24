Army to maintain law and order until elected govt takes over: Army Chief
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Monday said the army must continue working to maintain law and order until Bangladesh gets an elected government.
“We initially thought the task would be completed quickly, allowing us to return to the cantonment. However, now we have been working for a long period. We must exercise patience and fulfill our professional responsibilities with dedication,” he said at the prize distribution ceremony of a firing competition at Savar Cantonment.
“It is imperative that we perform our duties without engaging in any unruly behavior. While performing duties we must avoid the use of force, it may be applied only when absolutely necessary,” the army chief said.
The Bangladesh Army remains committed to its duty to uphold peace and order in the country, he added.
During the event, General Waker-Uz-Zaman himself participated in the firing competition.
Major General Moin Khan, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 9th Infantry Division in Savar were, among other senior army officials, present.
In the competition, the 33rd Infantry Division secured first place, while the 7th Brigade Division was the runner-up.