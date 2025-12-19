A clear manifestation of the state's irresponsibility

The Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) have expressed deep concern, anger, and strong condemnation over the heinous incidents of attack, vandalism, and arson at the offices of the country’s leading dailies, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

In a statement sent to the media on Friday, the Editors’ Council and NOAB said that the attacks late Thursday night not only caused damage to critical infrastructure and assets of the two organisations but also put the lives of journalists at serious risk. The incidents reflect a severe deterioration in law and order, as well as a clear manifestation of the state’s failure and irresponsibility.