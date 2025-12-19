Statement by the Editors’ Council and NOAB
A clear manifestation of the state's irresponsibility
The Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) have expressed deep concern, anger, and strong condemnation over the heinous incidents of attack, vandalism, and arson at the offices of the country’s leading dailies, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
In a statement sent to the media on Friday, the Editors’ Council and NOAB said that the attacks late Thursday night not only caused damage to critical infrastructure and assets of the two organisations but also put the lives of journalists at serious risk. The incidents reflect a severe deterioration in law and order, as well as a clear manifestation of the state’s failure and irresponsibility.
The statement said, “This attack is not only against the media; it is an attack on our society, on democratic values, and above all, on Bangladesh.”
The Editors’ Council and NOAB believe that the attacks, vandalism, and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star are not isolated incidents. The latest episode is yet another horrific example of the interim government’s continued failure from the outset to prevent “mob violence” (organised violence). Attacks on media offices demonstrate that law enforcement agencies have completely failed to play an effective role in curbing crime.
The statement by the Editors’ Council and NOAB also condemned and protested the attack on Chayanat that took place last night.
According to the statement, Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus called Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam to reassure them about security and to express his solidarity.
However, the interim government must bear responsibility for these attacks and for its failure to control the law and order situation.
The Editors’ Council and NOAB demanded not mere statements or assurances, but the immediate identification and arrest of the attackers, as well as exemplary punishment of those involved in the harassment of Editors’ Council President Nurul Kabir.
The Editors’ Council and NOAB also called on professional bodies, business groups, civil society, political parties, and journalists’ organisations to express solidarity with these demands.